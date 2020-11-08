Robert "Bob" Mathews
March 17, 1933 - November 3, 2020
Bellingham, Washington - Robert "Bob" Mathews was born in Wright City, Oklahoma to Frances (Bradshaw) and Atlas Tahlequah Mathews on March 17, 1933. Instead of completing high school, he worked several jobs so that he could buy his mother, a single mom with 7 children, a washing machine and refrigerator. He Joined the Army in 1953 and he was honorably discharged in 1955. Bob then acquired his GED and attended college for electrical engineering on the GI bill. He worked several years at Varian Electronics; then he had his own construction business and built 2 beautiful homes. Bob also worked as a pipe fitter for the oil industry. His last venture was a successful plumbing business from which he retired in 1998.
Bob married Dorothy Lorraine Phillips in Crocket, CA in 1953 and they had many happy years until 1986, when she passed away. They enjoyed traveling to Hawaii together and walking the trails along the coast of Carmel. Bob and Lorraine had 5 children together: Ronald Eugene Mathews (Jenni) of Colorado Springs, CO; Phillip Roy Mathews (Phyllis) of Boulder Creek, CA; Julie Ann Mathews of Ben Lomond, CA; Barbara Lee (deceased); and Brenda Mathews-Vitello (John) of Crownsville, MD.
In 1988 Bob married Dovie Howard and they were married for 33 years. He and Dovie have many happy memories traveling in their motorhome in the US and internationally to France, England, and Ireland. He is survived by his stepchildren Don Howard (Mary Jane) of Lakeport, CA: Robin Donaldson, and Molly Lint, both of Bellingham, WA.
Bob loved playing golf and did experience the joy of hitting a Hole in One in 1996! He also enjoyed photography, camping, and hiking. He spent many hours hiking in Yosemite and the Grand Canyon, with one trip resulting in an exciting helicopter rescue. After retirement he volunteered for Meals on Wheels for 12 years in Salinas, CA.
In addition to his wife, children, and stepchildren, Bob is survived by his fourteen grandchildren and ten great grandchildren.
Bob Mathews was a kind man with a good heart and a gentle spirit. He served as a deacon for thirteen years at the Church of Christ on Alvin Drive in Salinas, CA. His Church of Christ family was always important to him, and he found comfort in their services and support over the years. Bob will be greatly missed by the many who loved him.
Bob will be laid to rest at Tahoma National Cemetery in Kent, WA. In lieu of flowers, please consider a memorial donation to Meals on Wheels or the Whatcom Hospice Foundation.
