Robert "Bob" Dale Sterk passed away at his Lynden family home on Friday, March 8, 2019. Bob was born July 1, 1957 to parents Teunis "Bob" and Sena (Groothuis) Sterk in Bellingham Washington. He attended Ebenezer Christian School and then Lynden Christian High School graduating in 1975. On June 11, 1983 he married Diane Frazier and together they have two children. Bob operated his own Holstein dairy farm north of Lynden on Guide Meridian for over 40 years. For 10 years of that time he grew and harvested raspberries. Later in life he returned to school and received a welding certificate from Bellingham Technical College. He did contract work for BP Refinery while still dairy farming. Bob loved his wife and children and worked hard to provide for them. Bob is survived by Diane Sterk his wife for 35 years, children Carmen Sterk of Bellingham and Evan Sterk of Bellingham, sisters Marilyn Branion and Ardelle Kooy, younger brother Larry Sterk and numerous extended family and friends. You are invited to join family and friends in remembering Bob on Friday, March 22, 2019 at 11 a.m. at Ten Mile Cemetery. Please share your memories and condolences in the online guest book at

202 FRONT ST

Lynden , WA 98264

