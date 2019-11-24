Bob Suggs passed away surrounded by family in Lynden, Washington on November 19, 2019 Bob was born in Ferndale to Joel and Elizabeth (Lizzie) Suggs on February 19, 1934. He had one sibling, a sister, Kathy. Bob graduated from Ferndale High School in 1952 where he was a celebrated football fullback and place kicker known as "the boy with the golden toe". He then graduated from Western Washington State College. Per Bob's request there will be no formal service, just a private celebration of life with immediate family members at a later date. For Bob's full obituary, please go to GilliesFuneralHome.com.
Published in Bellingham Herald on Nov. 24, 2019