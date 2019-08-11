Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Robert Thomas "Bob" Burke. View Sign Service Information Moles Farewell Tributes-Bellingham 2465 Lakeway Drive Bellingham , WA 98229 (360)-733-0510 Send Flowers Obituary

Robert “Bob” Thomas Burke, age 89 of Nooksack, peacefully passed from this earth to be with his Lord and Savior on Sunday, August 4th. Bob was born September 16, 1929 in Kendall, WA to Tom and Christina (Zender) Burke. He was preceded in death by his parents; stepmother, Ava; brother, brothers, Henry and Joe Burke; stepsister, Ruth Paige; and granddaughter, Allison Hahnel. Survivors include his loving wife of 70 years, Barb; sisters-in-law, Faye Burke and Betty (Robinson) Dahlgren; brother-in-law, Chuck (Kay) Robinson; children, Elaine (Brian) Hahnel, Tom (Barb), and Bob (Patti); eight grandchildren; and numerous great-grandchildren, nieces, and nephews. Bob taught his children and grandchildren to give without expecting to receive. Bob worked 40 plus years as a cutting contractor for Zee Bros Logging. He also volunteered 25 years with Whatcom County Fire District 1 and, when he retired, volunteered several years for Foothills Food Bank. A graveside committal for immediate family was performed by Fr. Moore of The Church of the Assumption at Greenacres Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Foothills Food Bank (5568 Mt. Baker Hwy. Deming, WA 98244). Please share your memories of Bob at

Robert “Bob” Thomas Burke, age 89 of Nooksack, peacefully passed from this earth to be with his Lord and Savior on Sunday, August 4th. Bob was born September 16, 1929 in Kendall, WA to Tom and Christina (Zender) Burke. He was preceded in death by his parents; stepmother, Ava; brother, brothers, Henry and Joe Burke; stepsister, Ruth Paige; and granddaughter, Allison Hahnel. Survivors include his loving wife of 70 years, Barb; sisters-in-law, Faye Burke and Betty (Robinson) Dahlgren; brother-in-law, Chuck (Kay) Robinson; children, Elaine (Brian) Hahnel, Tom (Barb), and Bob (Patti); eight grandchildren; and numerous great-grandchildren, nieces, and nephews. Bob taught his children and grandchildren to give without expecting to receive. Bob worked 40 plus years as a cutting contractor for Zee Bros Logging. He also volunteered 25 years with Whatcom County Fire District 1 and, when he retired, volunteered several years for Foothills Food Bank. A graveside committal for immediate family was performed by Fr. Moore of The Church of the Assumption at Greenacres Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Foothills Food Bank (5568 Mt. Baker Hwy. Deming, WA 98244). Please share your memories of Bob at www.molesfarewelltributes.com Published in Bellingham Herald on Aug. 11, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Bellingham Herald Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close