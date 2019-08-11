Robert “Bob” Thomas Burke, age 89 of Nooksack, peacefully passed from this earth to be with his Lord and Savior on Sunday, August 4th. Bob was born September 16, 1929 in Kendall, WA to Tom and Christina (Zender) Burke. He was preceded in death by his parents; stepmother, Ava; brother, brothers, Henry and Joe Burke; stepsister, Ruth Paige; and granddaughter, Allison Hahnel. Survivors include his loving wife of 70 years, Barb; sisters-in-law, Faye Burke and Betty (Robinson) Dahlgren; brother-in-law, Chuck (Kay) Robinson; children, Elaine (Brian) Hahnel, Tom (Barb), and Bob (Patti); eight grandchildren; and numerous great-grandchildren, nieces, and nephews. Bob taught his children and grandchildren to give without expecting to receive. Bob worked 40 plus years as a cutting contractor for Zee Bros Logging. He also volunteered 25 years with Whatcom County Fire District 1 and, when he retired, volunteered several years for Foothills Food Bank. A graveside committal for immediate family was performed by Fr. Moore of The Church of the Assumption at Greenacres Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Foothills Food Bank (5568 Mt. Baker Hwy. Deming, WA 98244). Please share your memories of Bob at www.molesfarewelltributes.com
Published in Bellingham Herald on Aug. 11, 2019