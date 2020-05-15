Robert W. Blow was born on September 8,1972 in Bellingham, WA to Kristine Moots(Fobes) and Robert E. Blow. He passed away peacefully on May 6,2020 in Marysville, WA after his year long battle with cancer. Rob was raised in Custer, WA where he graduated from Ferndale High School. If Rob was not working you knew that he was either out hunting, or on the river fishing. Rob had the biggest heart and cared deeply for all in his life. Rob is survived by his son Leif Blow, his daughter Karder Blow, his fiance Sandra Sargent, his mother Kris Moots, father Robert E. Blow, his sister Staci Kennedy, sister in-law Amy Kennedy and nephew Carter. Along with a large extended family and many friends. He will be greatly missed by all and will always be in our hearts. A celebration of life will be held in his memory when we are all able to be together.



