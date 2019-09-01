Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Roberta N. "Bobbe" Tate. View Sign Service Information Moles Farewell Tributes-Bellingham 2465 Lakeway Drive Bellingham , WA 98229 (360)-733-0510 Send Flowers Obituary

After an adventurous 95 years and 349 days, Bobbe is now reunited with her beloved husband Tom, her son Robert and daughter Lanne in God’s Kingdom. She gently passed on with her family around her at the Whatcom Hospice House in Bellingham. While we mourn her absence from this earthly plane, we celebrate her lifelong devotion to her family, her friends and all whom she met. Her open heart, always ready with a story, a smile and a laugh will be greatly missed by everyone who knew her. Of her 4 children (Lanne, Robert, Dennis and KC) both Lanne and Robert preceded her in death. Bobbe was especially devoted to her wonderfully diverse family and was gifted with 16 grandchildren, 35 great-grandchildren and 3 great-great grandchildren. She often referred to herself as a "Christian Baha'i" and attended a variety of religious services if invited. She felt at home just about anywhere. A Ferndale resident since 1953, she was always very busy being a homemaker and an avid gardener. She attended every sporting and school event that her children participated in. One summer she and her husband traveled, by bicycle, down the entire Oregon coast, from border to border, with her daughter and most of her grandchildren. She also volunteered at St. Joseph's Hospital in Bellingham for over 15 years totaling over 4,000 hours of service. After her children had left the nest, she and her husband Tom embarked on their great adventure together, living in Yanbu, Saudi Arabia for 5 years. During those years she and Tom became true world travelers including taking river trips down the Nile and the Danube, gone on Safari in Kenya, cruised the Mediterranean Sea and the Greek Isles, walked on the Great Wall of China, crossed the bridge over the River Kwai, rode a camel in the shadow of the Pyramids, and snorkeled in the Red Sea to name just a few. After being in Saudi Arabi, Bobbe fell in love with the desert. So much so that she was an Arizona Snowbird for over twenty years at Gold Canyon, Arizona. There she made many more friends from all over the country and spent her time swimming, enjoying the Arizona wildlife and her Arizona family. Her family would like to thank all of the people at the Whatcom Hospice House for their loving and gentle care of our Mother. Any who knew Bobbe and wish to celebrate her life are invited to her memorial service which will be held on Saturday, September 14, at 1pm at the Briged Collins Family Support Center, 1231 N. Garden St. Bellingham. In lieu of flowers we request that donations be made to the Whatcom Hospice House in her honor. To share your memories of Bobbe, please visit

