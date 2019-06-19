Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Rod A. Perry. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Roderic Alan Perry age 68 passed away Thursday, June 13, 2019 from Lou Gehrig’s disease at Whatcom Hospice House. Rod was known for his historical knowledge of the Clearbrook community and sharing through tours to the public. Rod was born November 16, 1950 to parents William S. and Nola (Boice) Perry in Bellingham, Washington. He lived his whole life on the farm his family homesteaded nearly 108 years ago. Rod was remembered as one of the Perry brothers high school star basketball players from Nooksack Valley High school where he graduated in 1969. He then went on to graduate from WSU in Pullman with a BS degree in Wildlife Biology. Rod was a dairy farmer at heart and was a common thread that wove his life. He worked for BNSF, played basketball, ran in the Masters, and biked in the Sea to Ski race. Rod documented weather stats for NOAA, a family activity that would have ran continuously 100 years this July. He preached sermons at Clearbrook Lutheran Church and served as church council member and Treasurer among many other roles. He was a Commissioner at Lakeside Cemetery, a board member on the Meadowbrook Water assn., a board member for Water Improvement District and a board member for NVHS FFA. Rod waited 53 years before meeting and marrying Nancy Mahaffey Kornelis at Clearbrook Lutheran Church. He gained 6 step children. Nancy remembers when she met Rod and thought he was a little bit of Tom Sawyer, Huckleberry Finn and Peter Pan rolled into one. She quite often called him prophet or preacher Perry. Rod is survived by wife of 15 years Nancy, sisters Ann Marie Hetterly, Carla Pederson (Brian), and Norma Jo Lambert (Jay) all of Whatcom County; brothers William B. Perry of Virginia and Robert Perry (Edie) of Oregon. He is preceded in death by brother-in-law Warren Hetterly. You are invited to join Rod’s family for his graveside service at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, June 22, 2019 at Lakeside Cemetery, 2402 Pangborn Rd., Lynden followed by a Celebration of Rods Life at 11:30 a.m. at the Sumas American Legion, 134 Harrison Ave., Sumas with a reception following. Memorials may be sent to Whatcom Hospice House 2806 Douglas Avenue, Bellingham, WA 98225. Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Gillies Funeral Home and Cremation Services.

