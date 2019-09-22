Rodney passed Monday, August 26, 2019, in Everett, WA. The last days of his life he was surrounded by family and friends. We will be celebrating his life at 1:00 p.m. Friday, October 4th. Service will be held at Bayview Cemetery, 1420 Woburn Street, Bellingham, WA, 98229. A reception will be immediately following. All are welcome. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Alzheimer’s research. To read Rod's full life story, please visit molesfarewelltributes.com
Published in Bellingham Herald on Sept. 22, 2019