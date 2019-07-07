Rodney Preston, age 88 of Bellingham Washington passed away Thursday, July 4, 2019. Rod was born in Denver Colorado graduating from Arvada High School. Rod went on to graduate from Iowa State University with two PhD’s in Animal Nutrition and Veterinary Physiology. He served two years in the Air Force and then in the reserves for seven years. He started his career at the University of Missouri then transferred to O.A.R.D.C. at Ohio State University in Wooster Ohio and then on to Washington State University as department chairman and then to Lubbock Texas at Texas Tech as the distinguished chair. Rod was passionate about his career and in 1997 he retired to Pagosa Springs, Colorado. Rod married his high school sweetheart Barbara on March 12, 1950 in Denver Colorado. Together they had three children. He was an avid stamp collector and hobby farmer. Rod loved to travel and go fishing in Colorado. He was fair minded and devoted to his wife. Rod is preceded in death by his sister Virginia (Aunt Gintzie). Rodney is survived by his wife Barbara, son David Eugene (Laura) of Ohio, daughters Diane Patterson of Bellingham and Linda Vroegindewey (Gary) of Florida, eight grandchildren and 10 great grandchildren. You are invited to join Rodney’s family for his Graveside service at 10 am on Thursday, July 11 at Greenacres Memorial Park, Ferndale, WA. Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Gillies Funeral Home and Cremation Services.
Published in Bellingham Herald on July 7, 2019