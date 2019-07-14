Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Rogan Neyens. View Sign Service Information Westford Funeral Home & Cremation 1301 Broadway Bellingham , WA 98225 (360)-734-1717 Send Flowers Obituary

Rogan Neyens passed away peacefully in his sleep with his wife Irene of 63 yrs by his side in Lynden on July 9, 2019. Rogan was born on January 22, 1935 in Bellingham to Jacob and Mildred (Nesmith) Neyens. Rogan and Irene had 6 children, Margret (Richard) Neyens, Lori Morrison, Kevin (Erika) Neyens, Andy Neyens, Rodger (Kat) Neyens and Tami (Daryl) Grimme; 16 Grandchildren, Roshell (Jeff) Neyens, Naomi (Randy) Roose, Sarah (Eric) Morgan, Vickie & Logan Huff, Haley Neyens-Dupas, Justin & Jason Neyens, Mackenzie (Marissa) Graham, Erica (Sunwoo) Kim, Sarah (Robert) Gardner, Logan Brittain, Kasia Calise, Travis (Darrein) Grimme, Austin Grimme, Dylan Grimme and 12 great grandchildren. Rogan was predeceased by his parents Jacob and Mildred Neyens, brothers Eugene, Gordon, Anton, Kenneth, and Daryl Neyens, sisters-in-law Nellie, Betty, and Lucille Neyens. He is survived by his wife Irene, 6 children, his 16 grandchildren, 12 great grandchildren, and sisters-in-law Esther and Phyllis Neyens. Rogan was loved by everyone who met him and will greatly be missed by all. Heaven gained an amazing angel and those of us left here on Earth lost a very kind and gentle soul. A private family graveside service will be held with a Celebration of life to follow on Wednesday July 17th at 3 PM at the Whatcom New Life Assembly Church located at 2290 Main St. Ferndale, WA 98248. You may share your memories with Rogan’s family at

