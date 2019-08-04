Roger Alan Shipley

Roger Shipley was born in Akron, OH on Oct. 19, 1947 and died on July 19, 2019 in Bellingham, WA. He is survived by his wife Gayle, his children Amber and Art, and many loving family and friends. A memorial service will be held at 2 PM on Sat., Sept. 7, 2019 at Moles Farewell Tributes on Lakeway Drive in Bellingham. In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to the Nooksack Salmon Enhancement Association, The ARRL Foundation, or The Penfield Foundation. To read Roger's full life story, please visit www.molesfarewelltributes.com.
Published in Bellingham Herald on Aug. 4, 2019
