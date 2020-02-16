Roger Allen Hayes

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Roger Allen Hayes.
Service Information
Jerns Funeral Chapel
4131 Hannegan Rd #106
Bellingham, WA
98226
(360)-734-0070
Obituary
Send Flowers

Roger "Yog" Allen Hayes passed away Jan. 31, 2020 at home in Bellingham, WA. He was preceded in death by his Father, Theodore; mother, Reta; siblings, Ted, Ed, Dee Linda, Betty, Fred and Bill. He is survived by his wife, Lynette; son, Joe; daughter, Melissa (Jason), grandkids, Morgan, Haelie, Cody and Leia; sisters, Rennie Hansen, and Donna Titus, many nieces and nephews and other relatives. Also, life long friends, Pat (Esther) Hayes and Don (Chris) Florence. Graveside services will be held on Friday, Feb. 21, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at Greenacres Memorial Park, followed by a gathering at the First Christian Church, 495 E. Bakerview, Bellingham, WA. Please sign the Book of Memories, light a candle and leave your condolences for the family at www.JernsFH.com
Published in Bellingham Herald on Feb. 16, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.