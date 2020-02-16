Roger "Yog" Allen Hayes passed away Jan. 31, 2020 at home in Bellingham, WA. He was preceded in death by his Father, Theodore; mother, Reta; siblings, Ted, Ed, Dee Linda, Betty, Fred and Bill. He is survived by his wife, Lynette; son, Joe; daughter, Melissa (Jason), grandkids, Morgan, Haelie, Cody and Leia; sisters, Rennie Hansen, and Donna Titus, many nieces and nephews and other relatives. Also, life long friends, Pat (Esther) Hayes and Don (Chris) Florence. Graveside services will be held on Friday, Feb. 21, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at Greenacres Memorial Park, followed by a gathering at the First Christian Church, 495 E. Bakerview, Bellingham, WA. Please sign the Book of Memories, light a candle and leave your condolences for the family at www.JernsFH.com
Published in Bellingham Herald on Feb. 16, 2020