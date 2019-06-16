Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Roger Andrew Barnhouse. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Roger was born on August 7, 1937 in New Brighton, PA to Merle and Louise Barnhouse. He and his wife, Elizabeth, were married in 1963 in Providence, MA and together they had three children. They moved to Whatcom County from Pennsylvania in 1970. A proud Navy Vietnam veteran, Roger supported many local veteran organizations including the American Legion Post 7 and Honor Flight. He was the former president of Bellingham Central Lions Club and worked as a Steamfitter/Pipefitter for Union Local 49. A man of many interests, Roger enjoyed fishing, rock hounding, going to Starbucks, cheering on the Mariners and Pittsburgh Steelers, speed skating, Big Foot hunting, and watching for UFOs. More than anything, Roger loved his family and friends. His proudest moments were the births of his children, grandchildren, and great-granddaughter. He always said “I love you” when saying goodbye. A happy, thoughtful, and caring man, Roger was a true humanitarian. Roger was predeceased by his wife, Elizabeth, in 1995; son, Roger L. Barnhouse IN 2018, and his parents, Merle and Louise. Survivors include his daughter, Edna (Rocky) Jenkins of Kennewick, WA; son, Corry (Marisa) Barnhouse, of Virginia Beach, VA; daughter-in-law, Christina (Roger) Barnhouse, of Concord, NC; grandchildren, Marissa Lopez, Maggie Lopez, Thomas Barnhouse, and Jacob Barnhouse; great-granddaughter, Sophia Gray; seven nieces and nephews, and his dear friends Trish Alexander and Bill Bliss. A celebration of Roger’s life will take place at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Honor Flight (175 South Tuttle Road Springfield, OH 45505). Please share your memories of Roger at

Roger was born on August 7, 1937 in New Brighton, PA to Merle and Louise Barnhouse. He and his wife, Elizabeth, were married in 1963 in Providence, MA and together they had three children. They moved to Whatcom County from Pennsylvania in 1970. A proud Navy Vietnam veteran, Roger supported many local veteran organizations including the American Legion Post 7 and Honor Flight. He was the former president of Bellingham Central Lions Club and worked as a Steamfitter/Pipefitter for Union Local 49. A man of many interests, Roger enjoyed fishing, rock hounding, going to Starbucks, cheering on the Mariners and Pittsburgh Steelers, speed skating, Big Foot hunting, and watching for UFOs. More than anything, Roger loved his family and friends. His proudest moments were the births of his children, grandchildren, and great-granddaughter. He always said “I love you” when saying goodbye. A happy, thoughtful, and caring man, Roger was a true humanitarian. Roger was predeceased by his wife, Elizabeth, in 1995; son, Roger L. Barnhouse IN 2018, and his parents, Merle and Louise. Survivors include his daughter, Edna (Rocky) Jenkins of Kennewick, WA; son, Corry (Marisa) Barnhouse, of Virginia Beach, VA; daughter-in-law, Christina (Roger) Barnhouse, of Concord, NC; grandchildren, Marissa Lopez, Maggie Lopez, Thomas Barnhouse, and Jacob Barnhouse; great-granddaughter, Sophia Gray; seven nieces and nephews, and his dear friends Trish Alexander and Bill Bliss. A celebration of Roger’s life will take place at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Honor Flight (175 South Tuttle Road Springfield, OH 45505). Please share your memories of Roger at www.molesfarewelltributes.com Published in Bellingham Herald on June 16, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Bellingham Herald Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close