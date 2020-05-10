Roger Britt
Roger Britt, age 78, passed away in a Seattle hospital on April 24, 2020. Roger was born in Aberdeen, Washington on October 17th, 1941 to Laura and Clifford Britt. Roger graduated from Bellingham High School and then served in the United States Coast Guard for 8 years and was stationed in Cordova, Alaska. He spent the next several years working for various automotive dealerships, then as a marine mechanic and also worked for U.S. Customs maintaining their fleet. Roger enjoyed the outdoors spending time hunting, fishing, and especially boating with family and friends. He was the neighborhood handy man and a day never passed without a new project. He was an enthusiastic N-Scale train modeler and spent many hours enjoying his hobby. He is survived by his long time partner Ruth Palmer and her extended family whom he dearly loved.

Published in Bellingham Herald on May 10, 2020.
