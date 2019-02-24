Lifetime Whatcom County resident, Roger Flotre passed peacefully at home on February 16, 2019 after a short illness. He was born July 27, 1937 to Ted and Inez Flotre and raised on the family farm in Everson. Roger graduated from Mt. Baker High School in 1958. He worked a number of years at Georgia Pacific prior to working for and retiring from Western Washington University. In addition to his wife Judy, Roger is survived by his bother Melvin and wife Phyllis Flotre. Roger will be fondly missed for his gift of conversation that always ended with "Keep Smiling". A celebration of Roger's life will be announced for summer.
Published in Bellingham Herald on Feb. 24, 2019