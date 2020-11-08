Roger Hamilton

December 30, 1955 - November 1, 2020

Bellingham, Washington - Roger Nicholas Hamilton, age 64, of Bellingham passed away peacefully at his home on Sunday November 1st 2020. Roger was born to parents June and Russel Hamilton and is a lifetime Bellingham Resident. He graduated from Bellingham High School in 1974. While at BHS he was on the wrestling team and spent his free time riding motorcycles. He is survived by his wife of 45 years Sandra, their two children Anthony, Kimberly and his faithful dog Hachi. Recently retired, Roger worked at Frito Lay for 18 years. Roger loved the outdoors. In his early years he traveled all over the west coast with his wife Sandy skiing mountain resorts from Lake Tahoe to Sun Valley Idaho and locally at Mount Baker. At home, he was an avid gardener and took great pride in manicuring his yard. An exceptional chef, Roger was incredibly gracious to family and friends and always available to lend a helping hand. Roger is survived by his brothers Craig(Debbie) and Russel Hamilton. Sisters Kathy Marple, Karen Benthien and Mary Hamilton. Son in law Travis Tillerson and grandsons Terrell Tillerson and Kier Munzanreder. Brother in laws Jon Allen(Patti) and David Allen. Sister in laws Susan Monson(Art), Linda Lindquist(Ted), Candy Jorgensen(Ron), Debbie Akiaten(Gene), Patty White(Rock) and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his Sister Alix Bumgarner, stepmother Eleanor, In laws Sidney and Margaret Allen, brother in laws William Allen and Stephan Clausen. A celebration of life will occur at a later date TBD.





