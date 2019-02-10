Roger Lee August died peacefully at Whatcom Hospice House on Sunday, January 27, 2019 after an 11 month battle with cancer. Roger was born on August 23, 1959 in Oakland, California to Edward and Simone August. Roger was an exceptional baseball player in his youth and won many awards. He also played football, enjoyed other sports and had a passion for performance cars. He graduated from Harbor High School in Santa Cruz, CA. Roger lived in Bellingham for over 30 years and worked for Alpha Technologies for the past 17 years. He was the first employee to receive the "Employee of the Year" award. Fishing was Roger's passion and he loved the outdoors. He was previously a member of the Whatcom County Search & Rescue. Roger was kind, humble, and generous and will be greatly missed by family and friends. He is preceded in death by his parents, Ed & Simone August. He is survived by his longtime love Nelia Robinson, brothers Paul (Lisa) August of Oakland, CA, Mike (Sarah) August of Bellingham, WA; sisters Pam (Don) Henson of St. George, UT, Colette (Terry) Alford of Hood River, OR; nieces Shondra Mayer & Alison August, and nephews Robert Green & Michael Green. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Whatcom Hospice House. At his request, no funeral services will be held.
Published in Bellingham Herald on Feb. 10, 2019