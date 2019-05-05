Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Roger R. Lee. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Roger Lee passed away April 23rd , at the Houston Hospice with his wife Wendy at his side after a prolonged illness. Roger Raymond Lee was born on August 17th, 1946 in Bellingham, Washington. Shortly after his birth his family moved permanently to Woodstock Farm on Chuckanut Drive where he spent his childhood and youth. He loved Woodstock Farm and returned at least once or twice a year for most of his adult life. He loved boating and enjoyed the San Juan Islands, fishing and crabbing. In 2004, he was instrumental in selling Woodstock Farm to the city of Bellingham to become a park. He will long be remembered as the one who closed the deal. He attended the Campus School at Western Washington College of Education (now WWU), where he formed friendships that would last throughout his life. He then attended Fairhaven Jr. High and Bellingham High School. He attended Skagit Valley Junior College, Thousand Oaks Lutheran College, and graduated from Washington State University with a degree in philosophy in 1972. He enlisted in the Air National Guard in 1966. He married Carolyn Martin in 1977. Roger completed a degree in accounting in 1977 at Eastern Washington University. He and Carolyn moved to Los Angeles where he worked for Coldwell Banker. They divorced in 1979. After Roger got his CPA he moved to Houston, Texas where he began work in private accounting for a developer in a small office which he enjoyed up until his retirement. He spent five years at Nova University in Plantation, Florida, studying psychology. He then returned to accounting and his former employer in Houston. Roger met his wife Wendy Zhang while dancing. They were married December 31, 2007 in Houston. Roger and Wendy enjoyed many trips together exploring Europe and made several trips to China and other parts of the world. They also enjoyed dancing and hiked and explored national parks in the United States. Roger is survived by his beloved wife Wendy Zhang, and her daughter Lilly (Jung) his sister Georgie Bailey (Denis), Margie Lee, (Robert May) and nephew Fred Bailey, (Amy) niece Anne Piatt, (Jim) and grandnieces Jessica Wray (Chris), Josie and grandnephew Justin. He also leaves many loyal friends dating back to his early childhood. He will be missed.

Published in Bellingham Herald on May 5, 2019

