Ron Robertson, age 78, of Sumas, WA passed away at home on Sunday, June 14, 2020. Ron was born July 19, 1941 in Allentown, Pennsylvania to parents Allan and Verna (Kulp) Robertson. Ron served 9 years in the U.S. Air Force and was stationed in Blaine when he met Betty Roosma in Bellingham. They were married June 5, 1964 in Lynden. Ron was a systems engineer for cable television. Ron is survived by his wife Betty, son Bruce Robertson (Lorraine), daughter Heather Mae Burger (Tim), and granddaughter Brittney Lee Robertson. There will be a private family graveside service at Monumenta Cemetery followed later with a celebration of life gathering at the family home on June 27th at 1 p.m. Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Gillies Funeral Home and Cremation Services.



