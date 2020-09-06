1/1
Ronald A. "Ron" Carlson
Ron passed away after a courageous 3-year battle on 8.18.2020. He was born in Port Angeles on 2.15.1941, and his family then moved to Bellingham when he was 5 years old. He graduated from Ferndale High School in 1959 and then went on to 2 years of Everett Junior College. Through his career and retirement as a sheet metal worker (which involved travel to many remote villages in Alaska) he also ran a farm at home which included hay, grain, and beef cattle. Upon full retirement, he then turned into a snowbird traveling across the country with his wife Shari and made many great friends along the way. Ron leaves behind his wife Shari Carlson, son Toby Carlson and daughter Treva Wood. He leaves behind a son-in-law Peter Wood, and his two granddaughters Bailey and Thea Wood. Sisters Lois Matty and Betty Dujmovich (Ed), sister-in-law Jean Carlson and many nieces and nephews. Ron will always be remembered by his collection of toys, lawn tractors, and colored Nike Air tennis shoes. He was a wonderful husband, dad, “paka”, brother, uncle, and friend. Please share your memories of Ron at www.molesfarewelltributes.com.

Published in Bellingham Herald on Sep. 6, 2020.
