Ronald Allen Bring
July 12, 1930 - November 2, 2020
Bellingham, Washington - Ron Bring went home to be with his Lord and Savior on Monday, Nov 2, 2020. He died of natural causes while a 10 month resident of the Shuksan Health Care Facility. Ron was born to Rudy and Tilda Bring on July 12, 1930 in Ferndale, WA. He lived his entire life in Whatcom County. He attended WWU for three years until drafted by the U.S. Army in 1951. He served 11 months of his 2 year service in Germany where he learned to become a cook. Ron utilized and shared these wonderful skills his entire life as a means of showing Christ's love to his family and church. After returning home, he worked and retired from Darigold after 41 years of service. He married Aletha Coffelt, his Ferndale High School sweetheart, in 1952 and had 5 children together. Martin, Dan, Cheryl, Greg and Yvonne. Ron and Aletha celebrated 68 years of marriage this year. Ron always had a love for the salt water. He took his young family on island vacations and passed along that love to his children. He greatly enjoyed spending time at the beach with his children, grandchildren and great grandchildren and never turned down fresh seafood. Ron originally accepted Christ as his Savior at the age of 13, but made him Lord of his life at the age of 40. He then joined Immanuel Bible Church where he spent the rest of his life faithfully serving the body as a member and Elder. He was a prayer warrior for his family and church, and utilized his gift of encouragement and service by volunteering as a cook for the church as well as on multiple trips to the Victory Bible Camp in Alaska. Later in life he blessed many with his visits to the sick, elderly and shut-ins. Ron was known as a man of character and deep faith and was not afraid to share the good news of Jesus Christ, the reason for his eternal hope and assurance, to anyone he met. If you knew him, his emphasis on honor, respect & humility was evident. Ron was introduced to the sport of golf at age 14 which evolved into a lifelong passion and activity. He was a member of the Bellingham Country Club in his early years but migrated to a long time member and fixture of the Lake Padden Golf Course. Ron made many friends there and managed the unlikely feat of 6 holes in one, 2 of which came from one tournament. He enjoyed and cherished the many rounds played with his kids and grandkids, many of whom came to love the sport through his influence. Ron was preceded in death by his only brother Stanley. He is survived by his wife Aletha, sister-in-law Aline, and his 5 children. Martin Bring of Bellingham, Danny and Brenda Bring of Alexandria, VA. Ron and Cheryl (Bring) Mellema of Bellingham, Greg and Marilyn Bring of Blaine, and Ron and Yvonne (Bring) Eggert of Bellingham. Ron prayed for, dearly loved, and is survived by his 10 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren. He will be interred at the Greenacres Cemetery with a private graveside service. The Bring family would like to pass along their heartfelt thanks to the Shuksan Health Care staff and to Hospice for all the tender help and care provided during these recent difficult times. Please share your thoughts and memories of Ron online at, www.sigsfuneralservices.com