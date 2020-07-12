Ronald O. Soine, age 80, passed away on June 26; surrounded by his loving wife of 58 years and three children. The magnificent sunset that evening marked his return to the loving arms of God. Ron was born in Bellingham, WA, on July 20, 1939, graduated from Pacific Lutheran University in 1961 and Luther Seminary in 1965. He was an ordained Lutheran pastor and blessed many lives in his 40 years of ministry in congregations from North Vancouver, BC to Oklahoma and Ballard. In retirement, he enjoyed travel, photography, spoiling his children and grandchildren, lifelong friendships, and relaxing at Lake Whatcom. Ron is remembered as a wise, kind, and gentle father, husband, grandfather, pastor and friend. He is survived by his wife Janice, their children Laurie Soine, Jeff (Denise) Soine and Karen Soine, four grandchildren, a sister Betty McLellan, and brother, Jon Soine. Memorial gifts may be made to Edmonds Lutheran Church, Soine Memorial – China Mission (23525 84th Ave W, Edmonds WA 98026).



