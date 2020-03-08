Ronald Schoonover, age 83, died after a 3 year battle of painful illnesses. He is survived by his wife Linda of 52 years. His daughter Chris Holmes & husband Greg and 2 grandsons, Gunther and Garett. His daughter Ronda Schoonover and Son Mike & Cheri. His brother George and numerous nieces and nephews. Born May 9, 1936 to Lyle and Luella Smith Schoonover in McCook Nebraska. He has lived in whatcom county for 52 years. Ron will be remembered for his kind and generous heart and his great sense of humor. There will be a Celebration of Life at Totem Terrace, Intalco on March 22, 2020 at 2:00pm. In lieu of flowers make donations to the Mt. Baker Kidney Foundation. [email protected]
Published in Bellingham Herald on Mar. 8, 2020