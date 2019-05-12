On Friday, May 3, 2019 Rory Arthur Brown was welcomed into Heaven. He was born on August 7, 1960 in Wyoming, and then spent his childhood in Colorado, Hawaii, and Washington. He graduated from Ferndale High School in 1979 and then from Perry Technical Institute in 1987. Rory worked as an Instrumentation Technician for years - a job that he really enjoyed. Rory liked to spend his time in recent years flying model airplanes, rooting for the Seahawks with his neighbors, and watching movies with his kids. His family and friends will remember him as someone who always told jokes, was adventurous, and up for a good time. A lot of people will also recall his great voice - singing in church and also in a gospel quartet. Rory will be missed by his Mom, Karen Sherman; his siblings, Lorie Trich (Hank), John Sherman (Jenn), and Danielle Robinson (Randy); and his kids, Ericka and Ryan Brown (Colleen). Please share your thoughts and memories online at, www.sigsfuneralservices.com
Published in Bellingham Herald on May 12, 2019