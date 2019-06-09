Rosa Lee (Hollander) TerWisscha, beloved wife and mother, went home to her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, on June 3, 2019, after a brief illness. Rosa Lee was born in Sioux Center, Iowa, on March 4, 1937, to John and Marie (Schoulten) Hollander. She moved to Lynden at age 5 and graduated from Lynden Christian High School. In 1955, she married her sweetheart, Ernie TerWisscha. They raised six sons in their home on 10 acres near Lynden. She is survived by Ernie TerWisscha, her devoted husband of 64 years; son Rick (Rose) TerWisscha; son Roger’s widow, Erika TerWisscha; son Ron (DaMond) TerWisscha; son Randy (Terri) TerWisscha; son Ray (Lynn) TerWisscha; son Ryan TerWisscha; sister Karla (Herm) Gunst; brother Dennis (Lynette) Hollander and brother Ed (Marta) Hollander. She also leaves behind nine grandchildren and six great-grandchildren. Visitation and viewing will be Friday, June 14, 2019, at Gillies Funeral Home, from 4 to 7 p.m. The graveside committal will take place on Saturday, June 15, at 10 a.m., in Monumenta Cemetery, followed by an 11 a.m. memorial service at Third Christian Reformed Church in Lynden. Donations may be made in her name to Lynden Christian Schools and Whatcom Hospice. Full obituary and opportunities to share your memories and condolences are available at the online guest book at www.gilliesfuneralhome.com.
Published in Bellingham Herald on June 9, 2019