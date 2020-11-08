1/1
Rosaleen Paulina Gould
March 5, 1976 - November 5, 2020
Ferndale, Washington - Rosaleen "Rose" P. Gould, age 44, of Ferndale passed away Thursday, November 5, 2020 at her home in Ferndale. She was born March 5, 1976 in Torrance, CA to parents Raymond Earl Morgan,III and Rosita Diana (LaMarchina). She is survived by her husband Tim; daughters, Morgan and Kelsey; mother Rosita and Mike Hinrichs; father, Raymond Morgan,III and Pam; siblings, Raymond Morgan,IV, Rachel Braden, Taylor and Madison Morgan. Please share your thoughts and memories of Rose online at www.sigsfuneralservices.com


Published in Bellingham Herald on Nov. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Sig's Funeral & Cremation Services
809 W Orchard Dr Ste 2
Bellingham, WA 98225
360-656-5459
