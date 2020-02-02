Rose Hanke Thilges was born March 29, 1935 in Bellingham, WA. She is the fourth child born to Fred Hanke Sr. and Sophie Davis Hanke, her mother's Tlingit name was Katzawa. Rose died January 25, 2020 at age of 84. She was Raven Moeity. T'akdeintann, her Tlingit name was Shki'k, Tax' Hit, Snail House. Rose was preceded in death by Fred Hanke Jr. Chuck Hanke, her brothers and Karla Flynn her sister. She is survived by her spouse Ray Thilges, Mildred Lind, her sister, Jack Hanke , her brother, four step children, and several nieces and nephews. She enjoyed cooking and entertaining for family and friends, sewing, upholstery, painting with oil and acrylic, crocheting, she was passionate about growing several varieties of roses and a vegetable garden. A graveside gathering will be held at Greenacres cemetery Thursday February 6, 2020 at 2pm. Please share your thoughts and memories of Rose online, www.sigsfuneralservices.com
Published in Bellingham Herald on Feb. 2, 2020