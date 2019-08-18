Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Rosemary Dahlquist. View Sign Service Information Sig's Funeral & Cremation Services 809 W Orchard Dr Ste 2 Bellingham , WA 98225 (360)-656-5459 Send Flowers Obituary

Rosemary Dahlquist passed away peacefully at Whatcom Hospice House in Bellingham, WA on August 12, 2019. Rosemary was born January 4, 1940 in Bellingham, WA to George and Agnes (Jerns) Dahlquist. Rosemary and her 5 siblings all attended Assumption School. She graduated from Bellingham High School in 1957, attended WSU along with her many Chi O sisters, and graduated from Western Washington University. Soon after she married Charles Lusby and they had two children, Mary Bianchini and Peter Lusby. In the late 80's Rosemary moved to Seattle and worked and learned property management. In March 1994, Rosemary married Stan Seiffert. After retirement they enjoyed a wonderful life together living in Seattle and Orcas Island. Throughout their life they enjoyed skiing, hiking, traveling and spending time with their many friends and family. Rosemary and Stan moved back to Bellingham in 2014 and enjoying the South Side neighborhood with daily walks in Boulevard Park and becoming regulars at Wood's Coffee. Recently, Rosemary took up golfing and her most recent travels were to Japan and Africa. Rosemary was known for her friendship, hospitality, and bringing family together. Rosemary was preceded in death by her parents, and siblings, Loretta, Elizabeth, Thomas, George and her husband Stan. She is survived by her daughter Mary Kay (Paul) Bianchini, son Peter (Wendy Payne) Lusby, grandson Isaac Bianchini, brother Perry Dahlquist, step children Kirsten (Michael) Harrington and Michael (Loreen) Seiffert and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins. She will be greatly missed by her family, extended family and friends. She was a beloved mother, wife, grandmother, sister, aunt and friend to so many. A funeral Mass will be offered by Father Cody Ross for Rosemary at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 1110 14th St., Bellingham, WA 98225, Monday, Sept 16, 2019, at 11:00am. Following the service will be a celebration of Life at the Bellingham Ferry Terminal, 355 Harris Ave., . In lieu of flowers the family requests donations be made to the Whatcom Hospice House. Please share your thoughts and memories of Rosemary online,

Rosemary Dahlquist passed away peacefully at Whatcom Hospice House in Bellingham, WA on August 12, 2019. Rosemary was born January 4, 1940 in Bellingham, WA to George and Agnes (Jerns) Dahlquist. Rosemary and her 5 siblings all attended Assumption School. She graduated from Bellingham High School in 1957, attended WSU along with her many Chi O sisters, and graduated from Western Washington University. Soon after she married Charles Lusby and they had two children, Mary Bianchini and Peter Lusby. In the late 80's Rosemary moved to Seattle and worked and learned property management. In March 1994, Rosemary married Stan Seiffert. After retirement they enjoyed a wonderful life together living in Seattle and Orcas Island. Throughout their life they enjoyed skiing, hiking, traveling and spending time with their many friends and family. Rosemary and Stan moved back to Bellingham in 2014 and enjoying the South Side neighborhood with daily walks in Boulevard Park and becoming regulars at Wood's Coffee. Recently, Rosemary took up golfing and her most recent travels were to Japan and Africa. Rosemary was known for her friendship, hospitality, and bringing family together. Rosemary was preceded in death by her parents, and siblings, Loretta, Elizabeth, Thomas, George and her husband Stan. She is survived by her daughter Mary Kay (Paul) Bianchini, son Peter (Wendy Payne) Lusby, grandson Isaac Bianchini, brother Perry Dahlquist, step children Kirsten (Michael) Harrington and Michael (Loreen) Seiffert and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins. She will be greatly missed by her family, extended family and friends. She was a beloved mother, wife, grandmother, sister, aunt and friend to so many. A funeral Mass will be offered by Father Cody Ross for Rosemary at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 1110 14th St., Bellingham, WA 98225, Monday, Sept 16, 2019, at 11:00am. Following the service will be a celebration of Life at the Bellingham Ferry Terminal, 355 Harris Ave., . In lieu of flowers the family requests donations be made to the Whatcom Hospice House. Please share your thoughts and memories of Rosemary online, www.sigsfuneralservices.com Published in Bellingham Herald on Aug. 18, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Bellingham Herald Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close