Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Roy D. Vandermay. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Roy Donald Vandermay was born on May 30, 1922 in Yelm, WA, one of 4 children born to Dirk (Richard) and Hilda (Steen) Vandermay. Roy, our sweet dad, grandpa, great grandpa went to heaven on January 2, 2020 in Bellingham. After high school, he worked at Boeing and as a shipyard worker in Seattle prior to being drafted in the US Army in 1942 for WWII. He traveled throughout Europe during the war. After the war, he began work as a carpenter in Seattle and then in Guam via the Civil Service. He came back to the Pacific Northwest and met his future wife, Ruth Alberta Hartshorn. They married in 1954, in Bellingham, WA. Roy worked for several construction companies, including Eldred and Essex Construction until he retired in 1985. He and his wife were committed to serving the community by helping others. Dad and mom modeled selflessness, integrity, optimism and generosity, including donating their beach access to Washington State Department of Ecology, for research access. Dad was a volunteer fireman with Geneva Fire for 25 years, and was actively involved with the Boy Scouts with his sons, working with them to attain Eagle Scout rank. His wife, Ruth, left this life on September 20, 2016. Roy is survived by seven children: Laurie (Mike) Mallory, Chris, Leah (Steve) Rice, Jim (Tracy), Karen (Todd) Pederson, Steve and Robin. His grandchildren are Kaitlin (Ahmed), Ryan (Janette), Sarah (Brad), Melissa (Nick), Ben (Hannah), Nathan (Rachel), Bekah (Sean) Dowd, and David. He enjoyed much of the last years with his great-grandchildren: Claire, Luke, Micah, Avery, Tristan, Jameson, Juniper. The family wishes to thank the warm and caring staff at Skagit Valley Hospital and Whatcom Hospice. Donations may be made to Whatcom Council on Aging (Meals on Wheels) in memory of Roy Vandermay.

Roy Donald Vandermay was born on May 30, 1922 in Yelm, WA, one of 4 children born to Dirk (Richard) and Hilda (Steen) Vandermay. Roy, our sweet dad, grandpa, great grandpa went to heaven on January 2, 2020 in Bellingham. After high school, he worked at Boeing and as a shipyard worker in Seattle prior to being drafted in the US Army in 1942 for WWII. He traveled throughout Europe during the war. After the war, he began work as a carpenter in Seattle and then in Guam via the Civil Service. He came back to the Pacific Northwest and met his future wife, Ruth Alberta Hartshorn. They married in 1954, in Bellingham, WA. Roy worked for several construction companies, including Eldred and Essex Construction until he retired in 1985. He and his wife were committed to serving the community by helping others. Dad and mom modeled selflessness, integrity, optimism and generosity, including donating their beach access to Washington State Department of Ecology, for research access. Dad was a volunteer fireman with Geneva Fire for 25 years, and was actively involved with the Boy Scouts with his sons, working with them to attain Eagle Scout rank. His wife, Ruth, left this life on September 20, 2016. Roy is survived by seven children: Laurie (Mike) Mallory, Chris, Leah (Steve) Rice, Jim (Tracy), Karen (Todd) Pederson, Steve and Robin. His grandchildren are Kaitlin (Ahmed), Ryan (Janette), Sarah (Brad), Melissa (Nick), Ben (Hannah), Nathan (Rachel), Bekah (Sean) Dowd, and David. He enjoyed much of the last years with his great-grandchildren: Claire, Luke, Micah, Avery, Tristan, Jameson, Juniper. The family wishes to thank the warm and caring staff at Skagit Valley Hospital and Whatcom Hospice. Donations may be made to Whatcom Council on Aging (Meals on Wheels) in memory of Roy Vandermay. Published in Bellingham Herald on Feb. 9, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Bellingham Herald Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close