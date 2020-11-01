Roy Dillard
September 27, 1941 - October 18, 2020
Bellingham, Washington - Roy L. Dillard passed away on Sunday October 18, 2020 at the age of 79. Roy was born September 27, 1941 in Calico Rock, Arkansas to Albert and Dorothy Dillard. He worked at Alcoa Intalco for 36 years. He was known for his compassion and kind heart.
Roy was preceded in death by his wife Penny Dillard, his parents, and his siblings. He is survived by his children Pam (Gus) Fales, Sheri (Jay) Lopeman, and Greg Dillard, as well as eight grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren.
