1/1
Roy Dillard
1941 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Roy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Roy Dillard
September 27, 1941 - October 18, 2020
Bellingham, Washington - Roy L. Dillard passed away on Sunday October 18, 2020 at the age of 79. Roy was born September 27, 1941 in Calico Rock, Arkansas to Albert and Dorothy Dillard. He worked at Alcoa Intalco for 36 years. He was known for his compassion and kind heart.
Roy was preceded in death by his wife Penny Dillard, his parents, and his siblings. He is survived by his children Pam (Gus) Fales, Sheri (Jay) Lopeman, and Greg Dillard, as well as eight grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren.
To share your memories and condolences, please visit molesfarewelltributes.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Bellingham Herald on Nov. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Moles Farewell Tributes & Crematory - Bayview Chapel
2465 Lakeway Dr
Bellingham, WA 98229
(360) 733-0510
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved