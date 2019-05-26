Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Roy Sivert Carlsen. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Roy Sivert Carlsen was pretty sure he would never die, but this was not to be, and on May 11 at age 94 he passed through this mortal veil, joining many other ancestors, dear relatives and friends who traveled this road before him. Roy was born in Seattle, Washington on February 4, 1925, to parents Carl and Laura Carlsen. He enlisted in the Navy in 1943 and served in the Pacific as a diver. After the war he helped his Father and brother build homes in Ballard and also painted homes in Seattle. He married Lila Doris Schwarzkopf in Seattle in 1949. Roy worked for Chevron at Richmond Beach for thirty years, retired with Lila to their lovely farm in Lynden, where they raised heifers for dairy farmers, gardened, and learned how to conserve the health and beauty of their land and their portion of Bertrand Creek. They received Whatcom County Conservation District’s ‘Conservation Farm of the Year’ award in 1989 for their efforts to protect the creek. Roy began a long love affair with a new Ford tractor and a series of chainsaws, spending a great deal of time with neighbor buddies cutting, hauling, splitting and stacking firewood. He and Lila and all six of their grandchildren were fortunate to spend a good many very happy times together on the farm. When the two of them were not working, they could likely be found drinking large quantities of coffee and eating cookies, often by the pond or creek. Roy’s thirteen years without Lila were made so much more enjoyable, even possible, by the friendship and generosity, assistance and food from his loving neighbors and friends. Roy is survived by his tractor and a good bunch of his firewood, also; children Linna (Mike) Smeltzer and their children Emily and Karl; Roy Donald (Kitty) Carlsen and their daughters Beth (Tyler) Wilson (and great grandchildren Cole and Lila); Amy Jo (Dan) McCabe and sons Rob and Ken; also his sister Carole Hougen of Lynnwood. He is predeceased by his sister Bonnie, of Seattle, and brothers Harvey and Bill, also of Seattle.

