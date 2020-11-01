1/1
Russell Odell
1943 - 2020
March 1, 1943 - October 12, 2020
Bellingham, Washington - Russell Charles Odell, age 77, passed away on October 12, 2020 in Bellingham, Washington. Russell will always be remembered as a truly compassionate, kind-hearted, and talented man. We are so grateful that he was in our lives. His greatest gifts to us were his love, his generosity, his willingness to help others, and his ability to repair anything. He had a smile that lit up the room. He will be dearly missed.
Russell is survived by his wife EvaMarie, his son Russell Odell (Joyce), daughters Deborah Odell, Marion Constantinides (Matthew), and Lucinda Mortensen. He has eight grandchildren and two brothers.
In lieu of flowers, consider a memorial donation to DAVDisabled American Veterans, We Snip pet care, or Lighthouse Mission.
Russell was laid to rest in Bayview Cemetery in Bellingham, Washington.
To read Russell's full obituary, and to share your memories, please visit molesfarewelltributes.com.



Published in Bellingham Herald on Nov. 1, 2020.
