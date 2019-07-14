Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Russell W. Rudesill. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Russ was born on May 13, 1959 in Pomona, CA to Oren and Alice Rudesill. He was married to the love of his life, Sandy Strandt, in 2007 in Bellingham and they spent many wonderful years together. Russ had a zest for life which drew others to him. He funny, loving, committed, honest, creative, and generous. He had a compassion for everyone and everything around him. We will miss his smile, laughter, and love. Some of his hobbies included photography and working with metal. He worked in the IT department at the Nooksack Northwood Casino. He is predeceased in death by his parents, Oren and Alice; and his in-laws, Loren and Grace Strandt. Survivors include his beloved wife, Sandy; sister, Darliene (Derk) Dekker; brother, Chuck Rudesill; daughter, Heidi Rudesill; son, Dan Rudesill; daughter, Becky Rudesill; step-daughters, Tina (Britt) Lukes and Jennifer (Randy) Gray; eight grandchildren, three great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews. Russ will be laid to rest on Mon, July 22nd, at 12:00PM at Greenacres Memorial Park (5700 NW Dr. Ferndale) followed by a celebration of life at the family home. Please share your memories of Russ at

