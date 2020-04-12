Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ruth Bernice Weidenaar. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Ruth Bernice Weidenaar went on to meet her Heavenly Father on Wednesday, April 8, 2020 while staying at Whatcom Hospice House. Ruth was known for her prayerful and giving spirit. She was always willing to help out with the grandchildren at a moment’s notice. Ruth was born in Lynden, Washington on September 18, 1934 to parents Bert and Lena (Van Weerdhuizen) VanderPloeg. She graduated from Lynden Christian High School. At age 15, Ruth began her love of playing the piano and organ. She played for the church choir and services until she retired at age 80. Ruth met a handsome young man, Jerry, when he helped with silage harvest on her parents Beard Road family farm. She drove the wagon from the field and Jerry blew silage into the silo. They married August 14, 1953. Ruth was truly the best housewife and mom. For many years Ruth worked at Fairway Café. She was also a berry bos for Hazels Berry Farm. Ruth was known for growing beautiful begonias among many other types of flowers. She was a wonderful cook making potato rolls, rice casserole, cookies, and Buster Bar dessert among many other offerings. Ruth would love to gather the grandchildren for a family Christmas program put on for their parents and whoever else happened by. The granddaughters remember having tea parties then going to the basement and shooting pool. Ruth was generous of her time and truly loved her family. Ruth is preceded in death by husband Jerry in 2018, siblings Alice Hoekema, Rene VanderPloeg, Jenny DeGroot, and Lena Lankhaar; and grandson Christopher Weidenaar. Ruth is survived by children Edwin (Connie) Weidenaar, Carol (Richard) Drost, Nancy (Steve) Miller, Larrin (Dawn) Weidenaar, and Kenneth (Sonja) Weidenaar; grandchildren Harmony French, Jonathan Weidenaar, Heather Rathbun, Ashley Bajema, Alissa Rinas, Chad Drost, Travis Miller, Brandon Miller, Kaitlyn Harman, Zachary Weidenaar, Jenaye Weidenaar, Leslie Dykstra, Seth Weidenaar, and Aaron Weidenaar; and great grandchildren Gabe French, Bailey French, Vivian French, Amiya Weidenaar, Cash Weidenaar, Georgia Rathbun, Avery Rathbun, Jack Bajema, Henry Bajema, Dean Bajema, Savannah Rinas, Victoria (Toni) Kessler, Alauna Kessler, Adeline Harman, Myiah Weidenaar, Lindsay Dykstra and Sadie Dykstra. She will be greatly missed by sisters Bunny Korthuis and Esther TeSelle; and sister in law Maggie Scholten, along with numerous extended family and friends. The family wishes to thank Whatcom Hospice for their tender and loving care. A private family graveside service will be held in Monumenta Cemetery with Pastor Robert Woodyard officiating. A memorial service will follow at a later date. Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Gillies Funeral Home and Cremation Services.

Published in Bellingham Herald on Apr. 12, 2020

