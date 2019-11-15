Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ruth E. Holland. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Beloved mother, grandmother, great grandmother and mother-in-law, Ruth was preceded in death by her husband Forest Holland, son Jeff Kraft, step grandson Brady Korthuis, her parents and all 3 of her siblings. She is survived by 3 children and 4 step children. She had 10 grandchildren and 11 great grandchildren. The tremendous loss of her passing is most deeply felt by her children, Connie Knudson, Larry Kraft (Lorri), Tim Kraft (Chantel), and by her stepdaughters, Laurie Schmidt (Doug), Kathy MacEnulty (Bill), Donna Korthuis (Grant), and stepson Greg Holland, and also by each one of their children and grandchildren. Please join the family in celebrating her life on Saturday, November 23rd at Garden Street United Methodist Church, 1326 N. Garden St, Bellingham, Washington. Born Ruth Elaine Wolfe in 1925 in Mansfield, Ohio, she grew up surrounded by love. Her father, Archie S. Wolfe, was a minister in the Evangelical United Brethren church. Her mother, Edith G. (Meyer), was a teacher and a homemaker. Together with their 3 older children, Evan, Eugene, and Helen (Albertson), Archie and Edith welcomed Ruth into this world with open arms. The family also lived in Cincinnati and Hamilton, Ohio, and when Ruth grew up she attended Otterbein University, in Westerville, Ohio. After graduating from Otterbein she followed her older brother Evan to California where she later met and married her first husband, Jerry Kraft. Together Ruth and Jerry raised their four children, Connie, Jeff, Larry, and Tim in an environment where love and musicianship abounded, and where education and hard work were highly valued. The family moved a number of times in the early years but eventually settled in Bellingham, Washington in 1961. Many years later, after the kids were grown, Ruth and Jerry separated and eventually divorced. At that time she fulfilled one of her dreams by moving to Santa Rosa, California. She loved the hot springs and being near the ocean and driving through the wine country. She lived there for about 7 years, working as a medical transcriptionist. In 1985 she married Forest Holland, and moved back to western Washington where she spent many very happy years with him, first in Bellingham and then in Marysville. Forest was the love of her life, and he was dearly loved by her children, as she also was dearly loved by his children. After Forest’s death in 2007 Ruth remained in their home in Marysville for a number of years. Her children and stepchildren did all they could to help her to remain as independent as possible. Eventually, though, she moved to Windsor Square, a senior apartment community in Marysville. Later she moved to an assisted living community in Bellingham called Summit Place. Moving back to Bellingham also meant living closer to her son Tim, the only one of her children who still lives there. She loved the musical performances Tim would occasionally do in the community. She also really appreciated him taking her on Sundays to Garden Street United Methodist Church, the same church she had gone to for many years when she was raising her family. When Ruth needed to go to a memory care home, the family selected GenCare of Federal Way at Steel Lake, close to her son Larry, in Kent, Washington. From time to time - especially in her later years - Ruth spoke of the reality of heaven. She described very vivid dreams of being reunited with her late husband and other beloved family members. On the morning of October 25th 2019, laying aside the increasingly uncomfortable garment, her body, she again realized her dreams. “For we know that if the earthly tent which is our house is torn down, we have a building from God, a house not made with hands, eternal in the heavens.” 2 Corinthians 5:1

Beloved mother, grandmother, great grandmother and mother-in-law, Ruth was preceded in death by her husband Forest Holland, son Jeff Kraft, step grandson Brady Korthuis, her parents and all 3 of her siblings. She is survived by 3 children and 4 step children. She had 10 grandchildren and 11 great grandchildren. The tremendous loss of her passing is most deeply felt by her children, Connie Knudson, Larry Kraft (Lorri), Tim Kraft (Chantel), and by her stepdaughters, Laurie Schmidt (Doug), Kathy MacEnulty (Bill), Donna Korthuis (Grant), and stepson Greg Holland, and also by each one of their children and grandchildren. Please join the family in celebrating her life on Saturday, November 23rd at Garden Street United Methodist Church, 1326 N. Garden St, Bellingham, Washington. Born Ruth Elaine Wolfe in 1925 in Mansfield, Ohio, she grew up surrounded by love. Her father, Archie S. Wolfe, was a minister in the Evangelical United Brethren church. Her mother, Edith G. (Meyer), was a teacher and a homemaker. Together with their 3 older children, Evan, Eugene, and Helen (Albertson), Archie and Edith welcomed Ruth into this world with open arms. The family also lived in Cincinnati and Hamilton, Ohio, and when Ruth grew up she attended Otterbein University, in Westerville, Ohio. After graduating from Otterbein she followed her older brother Evan to California where she later met and married her first husband, Jerry Kraft. Together Ruth and Jerry raised their four children, Connie, Jeff, Larry, and Tim in an environment where love and musicianship abounded, and where education and hard work were highly valued. The family moved a number of times in the early years but eventually settled in Bellingham, Washington in 1961. Many years later, after the kids were grown, Ruth and Jerry separated and eventually divorced. At that time she fulfilled one of her dreams by moving to Santa Rosa, California. She loved the hot springs and being near the ocean and driving through the wine country. She lived there for about 7 years, working as a medical transcriptionist. In 1985 she married Forest Holland, and moved back to western Washington where she spent many very happy years with him, first in Bellingham and then in Marysville. Forest was the love of her life, and he was dearly loved by her children, as she also was dearly loved by his children. After Forest’s death in 2007 Ruth remained in their home in Marysville for a number of years. Her children and stepchildren did all they could to help her to remain as independent as possible. Eventually, though, she moved to Windsor Square, a senior apartment community in Marysville. Later she moved to an assisted living community in Bellingham called Summit Place. Moving back to Bellingham also meant living closer to her son Tim, the only one of her children who still lives there. She loved the musical performances Tim would occasionally do in the community. She also really appreciated him taking her on Sundays to Garden Street United Methodist Church, the same church she had gone to for many years when she was raising her family. When Ruth needed to go to a memory care home, the family selected GenCare of Federal Way at Steel Lake, close to her son Larry, in Kent, Washington. From time to time - especially in her later years - Ruth spoke of the reality of heaven. She described very vivid dreams of being reunited with her late husband and other beloved family members. On the morning of October 25th 2019, laying aside the increasingly uncomfortable garment, her body, she again realized her dreams. “For we know that if the earthly tent which is our house is torn down, we have a building from God, a house not made with hands, eternal in the heavens.” 2 Corinthians 5:1 Published in Bellingham Herald on Nov. 15, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Bellingham Herald Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close