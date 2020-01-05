Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ruth Evelyn (Blucher) Shaw. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Ruth Evelyn (Blucher) Shaw was born on February 20, 1939, in Miles City, MT, and passed away peacefully on December 16, 2019, at Hospice House, Bellingham. She was preceded in death by the love of her life for 62 years, her husband, Rick. In her first 25 years of marriage, she was a military wife and the anchor of her family. When her husband retired from the Navy in 1972, the family moved to Custer, WA, and settled on 5-acres which became their beloved “anchorage.” Ruth found her true calling as the General Manager of the Mount Baker Theatre Centre. During her time in that position she worked tirelessly to help restore and revitalize the theatre. Throughout her life, she continued to love the performing arts and instilled that love into her children and grandchildren. Upon retirement, she gave back to the community by volunteering through her church’s outreach program. She especially enjoyed being a part of the annual Christmas baskets, gathering donations and providing food for hungry families. Ruth is survived by her children, Richard (B.J.) Shaw II, James (Marilyn) Shaw, Maria Bankston, and Debra Juno; seven grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; and her niece, Judy Gramm. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Hospice House, or the Salvation Army, Bellingham, WA. A memorial mass (celebration of life) will be held on January 11, 2020, at 11:00 am at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 5781 Hendrickson Avenue in Ferndale. Refreshments will be served. All are welcome.

