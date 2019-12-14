Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ruth Ramirez. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Ruth Ramirez, age 95, passed away at the Hospice House in Bellingham, WA on the evening of Tuesday December 3rd, 2019 due to Alzheimer's and vascular dementia. Ruth was born on October 27th, 1924 in El Paso, TX. She was preceded in death by her husband of 37 years, Jose Ramirez; who passed away on December 8th, 1983. Ruth is survived by her children; Jose Jr. (Sandra), Rose (Don), Rachel (Bill), Frank (Bea), Eliza (Emerson), Blanca (Bob), along with 15 grandchildren and 17 great grandchildren. Ruth resided in So. California for most of her life. During her recovery from a heart attack and open-heart surgery in 2009, Ruth moved in with her son Frank (Bea) so care could be provided for her during her recovery. As her dementia came to light and progressed, Ruth relocated to Blaine, WA in 2016 to live with her youngest daughter Blanca (Bob) so individualized care and comfort could be provided for her. Ruth was an active and devoted Jehovah's Witness for 59 years. She lovingly served in Jehovah's ministry as a Regular Pioneer until her dementia took away her ability to verbally share her knowledge and love for Jehovah. Ruth will be buried with her late husband Jose, at Riverside National Cemetery In Riverside, CA.

Ruth Ramirez, age 95, passed away at the Hospice House in Bellingham, WA on the evening of Tuesday December 3rd, 2019 due to Alzheimer's and vascular dementia. Ruth was born on October 27th, 1924 in El Paso, TX. She was preceded in death by her husband of 37 years, Jose Ramirez; who passed away on December 8th, 1983. Ruth is survived by her children; Jose Jr. (Sandra), Rose (Don), Rachel (Bill), Frank (Bea), Eliza (Emerson), Blanca (Bob), along with 15 grandchildren and 17 great grandchildren. Ruth resided in So. California for most of her life. During her recovery from a heart attack and open-heart surgery in 2009, Ruth moved in with her son Frank (Bea) so care could be provided for her during her recovery. As her dementia came to light and progressed, Ruth relocated to Blaine, WA in 2016 to live with her youngest daughter Blanca (Bob) so individualized care and comfort could be provided for her. Ruth was an active and devoted Jehovah's Witness for 59 years. She lovingly served in Jehovah's ministry as a Regular Pioneer until her dementia took away her ability to verbally share her knowledge and love for Jehovah. Ruth will be buried with her late husband Jose, at Riverside National Cemetery In Riverside, CA. Published in Bellingham Herald on Dec. 14, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Bellingham Herald Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close