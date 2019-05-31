Ruth V. Gowing, age 94, passed away in Bellingham on Friday, May 17, 2019. Ruth was born February 8, 1925 in Hoquiam, WA to Ralph and Ada Libby. She spent most of her childhood in Granger, WA where her mother’s family lived. She completed her teaching certification and taught in church schools in both Washington and Oregon. Ruth married Cyril Gowing in 1957 and moved to Bellingham where they made their home and had one daughter, Donna. Ruth will be remembered for her teaching and her community outreach work. In her later years her hobbies included art, knitting, needlework, puzzles, gardening and reading. Ruth was kind and funny and brightened the lives of those who knew her. She is survived by her daughter Donna (husband David) Scarborough, brother Kenneth Rowland, David’s son Nathan, and many friends who love her. A memorial service will be held at Bellingham Seventh-day Adventist Church, 5321 Waschke Rd. on Saturday, June 8th at 3 PM. Reception following. Pastor Ron Schultz will be officiating. You may share memories with the family at www.westfordfuneralhome.com.
Published in Bellingham Herald on May 31, 2019