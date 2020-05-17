She was born Sadie Jane Smith on November 21, 1927 in Glasgow, Scotland to James and Agnes Smith. They immigrated to Coleman, Alberta before settling in New Westminster, BC with her siblings, Mamie, Margie, Jimmy, and Brian (all predeceased). One sibling survives, Nancy Dunn of New Westminster. Sadie and her sister Mamie met and married two brothers during WWII, Ed and Malcom Stamm. Sadie and Ed were married on March 8, 1947. They had two children, Barbara (Greg) Cory and Dave Stamm. After 36 years at Georgia Pacific, she retired and delighted in going to work for her grandson at McDonald’s. She was known as the cookie lady at King Street. Sadie and Ed enjoyed retirement traveling around the US in their motor home. She was an avid sports fan and watched all Seattle’s sports teams. She was proceeded in death by Ed in 2002. In her retirement she was always on the quest for the perfect jacket. After her passing we found 75 jackets, none of them perfect. She leaves behind three grandchildren, Jason Cory, Jennifer (Chris) Bonstein and Ryan Stamm, as well as 4 great-grandchildren. She was buried in a private service at Greenacres Memorial Park on May 14th. Please share your memories of Sadie at www.molesfarewelltributes.com.
Published in Bellingham Herald on May 17, 2020.