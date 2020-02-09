Guest Book View Sign Service Information Sig's Funeral & Cremation Services 809 W Orchard Dr Ste 2 Bellingham , WA 98225 (360)-656-5459 Send Flowers Obituary

SALLIE MAE CHAMBERLIN, age 65, unexpectedly went home to be with The Lord, due to a pulmonary embolism, on the morning of Jan 31, 2020. Sallie was born in Bellingham, WA on August 4, 1954 and lived her entire life in Bellingham. She graduated from Bellingham High School and Western Washington State College. She worked at The Firs Bookstore for several years and then became a Customer Care Specialist for Rice Insurance for nearly 26 years. She patiently and lovingly taught Sunday School preschoolers at Geneva Community Church for many years. As a young woman, she enjoyed showing horses and won several awards with her appaloosa, Miss Quick. She and her father were true Seahawks fans as two of the original "12" season ticket holders. She was fully engaged in her mother & father's lives and was a valued contributor to her immediate and extended family. Sallie's love, loyalty & dedication to those in her circle left a deep and lasting impression that will forever be remembered. Her family will remember her with words from the heart like, Loving, Kind, Gracious, Faithful, Generous, Funny, Loved to Celebrate, Humble, Loyal, Smart, Creative and Dedicated. Jakob wrote'? constant in my life who loved gently, unconditionally, and always made it known how much we meant to her. She loved us so much", echoed by her whole family. She was preceded in passing by her grandparents Norman L. Dews (Mabel}, father Henry G. "Hank" Chamberlin, uncle Roger N. Dews, and is survived by mother Betty (Dews) Chamberlin, brother Norman H. "Norm" Chamberlin (Karen), niece Cari (Chamberlin) Griffith (Richard), nephew, Roger N. Chamberlin (Sheri), grand niece Baylee Griffith, and grand nephews, Hayden Griffith, Jakob Chamberlin, Parker Chamberlin & Karson Chamberlin. A private family gathering will be in the future. Memorials may be made to The Firs Bible & Missionary Conference Center, 4605 Cable St. Bellingham, WA 98229. For photos & video we encourage you to extend your remembrances of Sallie on-line at

