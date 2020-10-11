Sally Eggen
November 20, 1947 - September 30, 2020
Bellingham, Washington - Sally Marie Eggen, age 72, passed away on September 30, 2020 in Bellingham, WA. Sally was born in Eugene, OR on November 20, 1947 to Arvid and Sylvia Eggen. The family soon moved to Whatcom County where Sally attended Custer Elementary, graduated from Mt. Baker High School, and went on to earn a bachelor's degree from Western Washington University. She then worked as the managing cataloger at the university library, and truly loved her job.
In her free time, Sally loved going to the ocean; it was her very favorite vacation. She loved family visits that included playing cards on Sunday afternoons, celebrating everyone's birthdays, holiday get togethers, shopping trips and going to craft bazaars. She loved to read and get together with friends. Sally was so easy to get along with and everyone loved her. She was a great listener and always shared her words of wisdom for those needing guidance. Sally was always there whenever you needed anything. She had so much love in her heart.
Sally is preceded in death by her parents Arvid and Sylvia Eggen; brothers Terry Dean Eggen, Douglas Norman Eggen, Terry Wayne Eggen; sister Sharon White; paternal grandparents Almer and Geolina Eggen, and maternal grandparents Sigurd & Selma Howem.
Sally is survived by her brother Richard Eggen, sisters Susan (David) Williams and Sheila (Ray) Gassman; her special friends Robert "Bob" Lundquist, Pat Zuidmeer, Judy Davis, and cousin Charles Eggen; nieces & nephews Sheri Eggen, Michelle Eggen, Brenda (Shaun) Sherrod, Tracy (Reid) Phillips, Kari (Greg) Williams Gorman, Amanda (Ben) White, Emily (William) Gassman Hamilton, Nicholas (April Fleming) Gassman, and Jordan Gassman; great- and great-great-nieces & nephews Heather, Juan, Sydney, Emily, Ashley, Jessica, Leah, Robert "Bobby", Madeline "Maddy", Stephanie, Charlie, and Eli; as well as numerous cousins and special friends.
Memorial donations may be made to Immanuel Lutheran Church (5782 Lawrence Rd. Everson, WA 98247), the Multiple Sclerosis Foundation, or the American Cancer Society
To share your memories of Sally, please visit molesfarewelltributes.com
