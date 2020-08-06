1/1
Sally & her family moved to Spokane, Washington when she was a little girl. It was there she married her husband Dick ‘Moose’ Strawn & had their daughter Amber. Sally enjoyed a twenty-five-year career at the NW Museum of Arts & Culture. After her husband died, & she retired, Sally eventually moved to Bellingham where she was an active member of the Evergreen Quilters Guild & volunteered for many years with the Bellingham Community Meals Program. She loved to garden, make preserves, bake pies, & going to movies with friends. Sally was diagnosed with leukemia in January of 2020 and in July Sally passed away due to complications. Sally is survived by her daughter Amber Strawn & son-in-law Jason Quick, siblings Susan, Paul, & Sam Mason, & beloved nephews & nieces. She is also survived by her surly black mutt Olive, who is being doted on & cared for by Sally’s sister-in-law Jeanne Strawn. A memorial service will be arranged for some time in 2021 in Bellingham, Washington In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Bellingham Community Meals Program https://bellinghamcommunitymealprogram.weebly.com/

Published in Bellingham Herald on Aug. 6, 2020.
