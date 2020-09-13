After a courageous battle with Alzheimer’s and dementia, Sandy passed peacefully on September 6th at the age of 74. First and foremost, Sandy was a mother and we were blessed to have her as our MOM. She was an avid reader and one of the kindest people you would have ever met. Sandy enjoyed spending summers on Lummi Island with her family. She was an amazing Mother, grandmother and friend and happiest around her family and those who loved her! Sandy was born in Corpus Christie TX on December 15, 1945 to Bill and Anita Jones. Settling back in Seattle, she was raised on Juanita Beach. After spending time in Anchorage, AK her family moved back to Seattle where Sandy graduated from Lake Washington High School in 1963 moving on to Western Washington University receiving her Master’s in Education. She then became an educator, teaching countless children in the greater Bellingham area for the next 30+ years, first at Assumption School, then in the Bellingham School District (Whatcom Middle School, Columbia Elementary and Happy Valley Elementary). She was an inspiration to all those she has taught in Whatcom County. Sandy is proceeded in death by her parents Bill and Anita Jones. She leaves behind her children John (Tracey) Mulhern and Heidi (Eddie) Schoenbein, longtime partner Stephen Peters, brother Randy (Jan) Jones and grandchildren Eireann, Louis and Sylvan. Nieces Vanessa (Nick) Gossen, Monika (Nihat) Sengul-Jones. We will miss you more than you know mom - love you - keep teaching us all from up above! We thank her partner of 20+ years, Stephen Peters, for his amazing caretaking and unconditional love while navigating this debilitating disease. Although it’s never fair to have such an amazing person taken by such an ugly disease, we are eternally grateful to all the caretakers who helped take care of Sandy this past year. Due to Covid, a service will be announced at a later date. In lieu of flowers or if you’d like to donate in Sandy’s name, please give to Whatcom County Hospice or the American Alzheimer’s Association.



