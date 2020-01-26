Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Sandra L. Johnson. View Sign Service Information Westford Funeral Home & Cremation 1301 Broadway Bellingham , WA 98225 (360)-734-1717 Send Flowers Obituary

Sandra Johnson, age 70, passed away in Bellingham on Tuesday, January 21, 2020. She was born August 21, 1949 in Akron, OH to Richard and Joan Starbird. Sandi graduated from Bellingham High School in 1967 and earned her BA and MA at WWU. She was an educator for Bellingham Public Schools, and worked over 20 years at Parkview Elementary. Sandi married Marcus Johnson on August 24, 1971 in Bellingham. Sandi was a wonderful wife, mother, grandmother, aunt and sister. She had a contagious laugh. Sandi was an amazing cook and this talent benefited all who stepped over her threshold. She succeeded at making everybody feel loved and welcome at their lake home through her thoughtful and generous provision of refreshments, lunches, dinners and ice cream sandwiches. She was an excellent gift giver who loved to spoil her grandchildren, nieces, and nephews and she always was prepared with extra swimsuits, sunscreen or anything else you might need to have fun. She loved family gatherings and hosted many birthday parties and holiday events. Sandi loved to travel. She and Marc made took many trips with family and friends all the way to the East coast and even Europe. Her most favorite place in the world was Maui when the whales mated. Swimming and snorkeling at those beautiful beaches brought the happiest smile to her face and whale watching, swimming with the turtles, and walking the beaches were her favorite pastimes. Friendships were very important to Sandi. She met with teacher friends for coffee weekly and was in a book club for several years. We look forward to seeing our Sandi again, and are comforted knowing that she is at rest in the Lord. Sandi was preceded in death by her father Richard Starbird. She is survived by her mother Joan Starbird, her loving husband of 48 years, Marcus, her son Brett Johnson (wife Petra) and their sons Nikolas, Andreas, Mattias and Lukas, daughter Brynn Leighton (husband Joe) and Brynn’s step children Sonia and William Leighton, her three sisters, Sue Wilson (husband Clifford), Christine Lyzwinski (husband Piotr), and Tracy Carlson (husband Christopher), her beloved dog Josey, and many loving relatives and friends. Memorials in Sandi’s name may be made to the Assistance League of Bellingham at

