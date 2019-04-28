Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Sandra Lyn Abley-Salas. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Sandra Lyn Abley-Salas, 65, of Oak Harbor, WA, unexpectedly went to be with the Lord on April 21, 2019, while in the caring and loving community of Regency on Whidbey. Sandra was born on July 30, 1953 in Quantico, Virginia. Sandra graduated from Castle Park High School in Chula Vista, CA and later moved to Bellingham with her sister Karen, where she attended Whatcom Community College and Western Washington University, graduating with a Bachelor’s degree in Elementary Education. Sandra married Herbert G. Porter on June 14, 1975 (divorced in 1986), and resided in Everson, Ferndale, and Bellingham for many years. Sandra had an incredible love for the Lord and her two daughters, Jennifer and Stefanie. She enjoyed going to church, singing hymns, playing the piano, reading her bible, substitute teaching, sewing, shopping, going for walks, baking, writing letters, and spending time with family. Sandra’s family will miss her dearly, but have peace knowing they will one day be reunited with her in heaven. Sandra is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Jennifer and Tim Yzaguirre of Arlington, WA; daughter and son-in-law, Stefanie and Travis LaFave of Ferndale, WA; grandchildren Kellan and Aliyah LaFave, and Titus and Justus Yzaguirre; sister and brother-in-law, Karen and George Klos of Madras, OR; nephew, Brian (Whitney) Klos of Kennewick, WA; nephew, Jonathan (Kelly) Klos of Bend, OR; niece, Heather Klos of Madras, OR; great nieces, Eliana, Genevieve, and Annalise Klos, and great nephew, Colton Zachor. Sandra is preceded in death by her parents, John and Olive “Joan” Salas, and brothers John, Jr. and Kevin David Salas. There will be no memorial service. Arrangements are by Whidbey Memorial. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Regency on Whidbey Memory Care, 1045 SW Kimball Dr., Oak Harbor, WA 98277. The family would like to thank the staff of Regency in Oak Harbor for the wonderful care they provided to Sandra over the past five years.

Sandra Lyn Abley-Salas, 65, of Oak Harbor, WA, unexpectedly went to be with the Lord on April 21, 2019, while in the caring and loving community of Regency on Whidbey. Sandra was born on July 30, 1953 in Quantico, Virginia. Sandra graduated from Castle Park High School in Chula Vista, CA and later moved to Bellingham with her sister Karen, where she attended Whatcom Community College and Western Washington University, graduating with a Bachelor's degree in Elementary Education. Sandra married Herbert G. Porter on June 14, 1975 (divorced in 1986), and resided in Everson, Ferndale, and Bellingham for many years. Sandra had an incredible love for the Lord and her two daughters, Jennifer and Stefanie. She enjoyed going to church, singing hymns, playing the piano, reading her bible, substitute teaching, sewing, shopping, going for walks, baking, writing letters, and spending time with family. Sandra's family will miss her dearly, but have peace knowing they will one day be reunited with her in heaven. Sandra is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Jennifer and Tim Yzaguirre of Arlington, WA; daughter and son-in-law, Stefanie and Travis LaFave of Ferndale, WA; grandchildren Kellan and Aliyah LaFave, and Titus and Justus Yzaguirre; sister and brother-in-law, Karen and George Klos of Madras, OR; nephew, Brian (Whitney) Klos of Kennewick, WA; nephew, Jonathan (Kelly) Klos of Bend, OR; niece, Heather Klos of Madras, OR; great nieces, Eliana, Genevieve, and Annalise Klos, and great nephew, Colton Zachor. Sandra is preceded in death by her parents, John and Olive "Joan" Salas, and brothers John, Jr. and Kevin David Salas. There will be no memorial service. Arrangements are by Whidbey Memorial. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Regency on Whidbey Memory Care, 1045 SW Kimball Dr., Oak Harbor, WA 98277. The family would like to thank the staff of Regency in Oak Harbor for the wonderful care they provided to Sandra over the past five years. Published in Bellingham Herald on Apr. 28, 2019

