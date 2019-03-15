Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Sandy Jean Rasmussen. View Sign

Sandy was born on May 30, 1944 in Bellingham to Dewain and Jean (Sypien) Unick. She graduated from Ferndale High School in 1962. She always told us kids, "I'm not here for a long time, only for a short time, so I'm going to have a good time." Unfortunately, at the end she was not having a good time, so we are glad to know she is resting in peace with her parents, "General Jean" and "Sockeye". Anyone who knew Sandy knew about "The Washcloth" which she kept in a Ziplock baggie. She always kept her beloved grandkids very clean. She was also predeceased by her brother, Gaytor Unick, and her grandparents, May and Lee Unick. Survivors include her boyfriend of 17 years, Dale Henrikson; daughter, Marijean Bohannan; daughter, Pam (Brad) Elder; son, Jason Rasmussen; brother, Vic (Carrie) Unick; her grandchildren, Cassey (Eric) Zender, Dylan (Sarah) Eastwood, Bailey Eastwood, Rob (Danielle) Elder, Hailey Rasmussen, Haiden Rasmussen, and Draden Rasmussen; great-grandchildren, Henry, Waylon, Audrey, and Charlie Jean Zender, and Brayden, Kallie, and Hudson Elder; as well as numerous other family members and friends. A celebration of Sandy's life will be held on Sunday, March 17th, 2019 from 2-5PM in the Clubhouse at 2215 Winterberry Street in Ferndale. Please share your memories of Sandy at

Sandy was born on May 30, 1944 in Bellingham to Dewain and Jean (Sypien) Unick. She graduated from Ferndale High School in 1962. She always told us kids, "I'm not here for a long time, only for a short time, so I'm going to have a good time." Unfortunately, at the end she was not having a good time, so we are glad to know she is resting in peace with her parents, "General Jean" and "Sockeye". Anyone who knew Sandy knew about "The Washcloth" which she kept in a Ziplock baggie. She always kept her beloved grandkids very clean. She was also predeceased by her brother, Gaytor Unick, and her grandparents, May and Lee Unick. Survivors include her boyfriend of 17 years, Dale Henrikson; daughter, Marijean Bohannan; daughter, Pam (Brad) Elder; son, Jason Rasmussen; brother, Vic (Carrie) Unick; her grandchildren, Cassey (Eric) Zender, Dylan (Sarah) Eastwood, Bailey Eastwood, Rob (Danielle) Elder, Hailey Rasmussen, Haiden Rasmussen, and Draden Rasmussen; great-grandchildren, Henry, Waylon, Audrey, and Charlie Jean Zender, and Brayden, Kallie, and Hudson Elder; as well as numerous other family members and friends. A celebration of Sandy's life will be held on Sunday, March 17th, 2019 from 2-5PM in the Clubhouse at 2215 Winterberry Street in Ferndale.

2039 Main Street

Ferndale , WA 98248

