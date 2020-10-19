Sara Burnaby

May 18, 1936 - October 7, 2020

Bellingham, Washington - Sara Harding Burnaby, 85, of Bellingham, Washington passed on to the spirit world on October 7, 2020. She was born in Los Angeles in 1935 to Dorothy and Homer Burnaby and was raised with her siblings Dina, Frank, and John. She graduated from Marlborough School and studied art history at Stanford University. Growing up, her favorite place to be was Running Springs Ranch, which her family owned, and she trained both horses and dogs. In 1956, she married a young medical school student, Nicholas Trueblood, and they had two children. Hers was a life marked by creativity. Sara researched and wrote catalogues for the Whitney Art Museum, the San Francisco Art Museum, and the Pasadena Museum of Art. She was a feature writer for Arts Magazine in New York and conducted a series of interviews with Abstract Expressionist painters including Sam Francis, Richard Diebenkorn, and Edward Moses. She worked in the film world as a script supervisor, most notably for the first major Native American movie, "House Made of Dawn," based on by N. Scott Momaday's Pulitzer Prize-winning novel. She was a script reader for Sam Peckinpah at Paramount Productions and worked on film projects with Noel Parmental of Leacock Pennebaker Productions. Sara moved to the Eastern Sierra Nevada to write a biography of Olympic skier, Andrea Mead Lawrence, which focused on women and excellence ("A Practice of Mountains," 1980). Her stories were published in Story, Nimrod, New American Fiction, and The Georgia Review, among others. A great admirer of the natural world, she advocated for the threatened ecology of Mono Lake. In her later years, she moved to Bellingham to be with her family and instilled in her grandchildren a reverence for wild things. She was a champion of everyone she loved and taught us to defy convention in favor of personal meaning. She used to say, "It doesn't matter how it looks on the outside, it matters how it feels on the inside." Sara lived bravely by this to the end. We shall never forget her. She was preceded in death by her sister Dina Wigmore. She is survived by her brothers, Frank Burnaby (Nga Supawong) and John Burnaby (Laurie); her children, Andrew Burnaby Trueblood (Ayumi Kaneko) and Kathryn Roussel Trueblood (Gundars Strads); her grandchildren Connor Andrew Cairns and Eveland Roussel Cairns; her nieces, nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Whatcom Hospice Foundation.





