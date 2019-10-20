Sara Ireland "Sally” Wilson, age 98, of Bellingham, Washington, passed away peacefully on October 1, 2019, in Bellingham. Sally was born July 11, 1921, in Willows, Maryland and her final home was The Willows retirement community in Bellingham where she and her husband, Joseph D. "Jim" Wilson settled in 2008 after many years living in Stockton, California. They were married for 66 years until Jim preceded Sally in death on November 10, 2013. They were reunited in a private family committal service at Bayview Cemetery, Bellingham, officiated by Rev. Marsha Vollkommer. Sally Wilson was a warm and welcoming lady, grounded by her faith in God, a loving heart, and a positive, sunny disposition. She was kind and generous. Sally was fond of saying, "Life is good". Robert Louis Stevenson's views on happiness resonated with her, especially A Child's Garden of Verses, XXIV "The Happy Thought”. Sally is survived by her children Rhys Joseph (Margaret) Wilson, Sara W. (Barney) Gardner, Margot (Terry Lewis) Wilson, and Janet W. EuBanks, grandchildren Zachary (Jenny) Zuckerman, Dinah Zuckerman (David) Camphin, Graydon Wilson, Beckett Wilson, and Piper Wilson, and three great grandsons, Grant, Miles and Edward. Share memories with the family at http://www.westfordfuneralhome.com.
Published in Bellingham Herald on Oct. 20, 2019