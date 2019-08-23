Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Sarah Elizabeth Lichter. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Our social hummingbird, Sarah Elizabeth Lichter, flew away on August 7, 2019, surrounded by her loving staff at Holly Community Services of Bellingham. Sarah was born on January 30, 1973, and in spite of her developmental disabilities, she lived her life to the fullest - always desiring to be part of the world. Holly Community Services gave her the support, love, and encouragement to go out into the world, unafraid and do whatever she chose. Sarah loved travelling out to the coast, eating unusual ethnic foods, country music concerts, fearlessly horseback riding in the Methow Valley, and playing with her pets. But most of all, she loved great conversations with anyone she met about their lives, marriages, divorces, or what they did for work. She remembered everything anyone ever told her, and could recall the details of their lives years later. She loved her parents, her brother, and cousins Matt, Kristin, and Jenny. She was particularly close to staff at Holly, including Jamie, Graham, Riyan, Kazz, Sierra, Tom, Caroline, James and Ezell. All of these angels were with her during recent hospitalizations. Many of them were with her during her final Hospice hours at home. Sarah grew up in Seattle, Port Townsend, Snohomish, and Bellingham - leading a peripatetic life in search of the best school programs for her unique strengths. She graduated from Snohomish High School, but the world was always her ongoing classroom. She read voraciously and remembered everything. She loved the Democratic party and had only terrible things to say about our current president. She loved dirty jokes, violent movies, and never went to a boring animated film. In short, she was an original! Sarah was preceded in death by her brother Jesse and her grandmothers Rose and Jean, as well as her adopted grandparents Arlene and Gil of Marrowstone Island. Sarah's health struggles are over, and she has been set free. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to Special Olympics, Work Opportunities in Lynnwood, or the Seattle Humane Society, But most importantly, take the time to get to know, respect, and facilitate someone who is different from you. This is what Sarah would want. The funeral has already occurred.

