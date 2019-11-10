Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Scott Leo Stodola. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Scott Leo Stodola of Bellingham, WA passed away peacefully on Wednesday October 23, 2019 surrounded with love from his family and friends. Scott was born May 19, 1942 in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, the son of Maxine and Leo Stodola. He lived his childhood to the fullest as a boy scout, drummer in bands, swim team member and outdoor explorer. Scott’s Czech heritage and family traditions meant a great deal to him throughout his life. He graduated from Thomas Jefferson High School in Cedar Rapids where he met and later married Marsha Sahs. Scott graduated from Iowa State University with a BA in Elementary Education. After the birth of their daughter Jenifer in 1964, the family embarked on an adventure abroad with Scott teaching for the US Department of the Interior on the tropical island of Yap, located in the remote West Caroline Islands. Scott taught in the island’s grade schools and later became principal. While on the island, their two sons, Geoffrey and Matthew were born. The immersion in this rich and unique culture created special family memories that have lasted a lifetime. The family later moved to Yellow Springs Ohio where Scott attended Antioch-Putney Graduate School of Education obtaining a Master of Arts in Teaching in 1971. Following graduation, Scott accepted a teaching position at the Bellingham Cooperative School in Bellingham, WA. As Head Teacher, he collaborated closely with the Director, Kendall Frazier, who also became one of his best friends. Scott was a lifelong learner and passionate teacher who cared deeply for his students. He believed that recognizing and nurturing each student’s uniqueness contributed directly to their success as individuals. After retiring in 1995, Scott went on to teach citizenship classes and tutored English as a second language working with foreign professionals and college students. For almost 50 years Scott invested much of his time transforming the Bellingham family home and property from a rustic farmhouse to a handcrafted home. As an avid gardener, cultivated the land into beautiful flower and vegetable gardens, orchards and berry plants. He took great pleasure in sharing his flowers and fruit with everyone he knew in the community. He loved the outdoors and all that the natural world provided and greatly enjoyed hiking, camping and walking outside. Tai Chi was important to him integrating mind and body through smooth physical movements. Scott was also a prolific writer, keeping journals of his life’s events. He wrote a book, “Learning: Seven Considerations”, inspired by what he learned as a teacher and his intentional education approach. Writing poetry proved to be his true passion, eloquently expressing his observations about life in profound ways, recorded in hundreds of written poems. Scott was an avid conversationalist and to him no time was better spent than visiting with friends and family at local coffee shops and cafes exploring life and the world we live in. Above all else, Scott deeply treasured his family and valued the time shared together. He was a dedicated father and grandfather to his three children and six grandchildren, always supporting and encouraging them in their various life experiences. Scott is survived by his sister Janice and brother-in-law Robert Kazimour of Cedar Rapids Iowa, nieces Kory Kazimour of Cedar Rapids and Kim Kazimour of Gainesville Florida, his daughter Jenifer Feregrino (Alfredo) of Seattle, son Geoff (Ann) and son Matt (Lyndsey) of Bellingham, WA and his grandchildren Joshua, Maya, Elisabeth, Claire, Gwendolyn and Vincent. A memorial service celebrating Scott’s life will be held at the Firehouse Arts and Events Center located at 1314 Harris Ave., Bellingham, WA on Saturday November 30, 2019 from 12-3 pm.

Scott Leo Stodola of Bellingham, WA passed away peacefully on Wednesday October 23, 2019 surrounded with love from his family and friends. Scott was born May 19, 1942 in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, the son of Maxine and Leo Stodola. He lived his childhood to the fullest as a boy scout, drummer in bands, swim team member and outdoor explorer. Scott’s Czech heritage and family traditions meant a great deal to him throughout his life. He graduated from Thomas Jefferson High School in Cedar Rapids where he met and later married Marsha Sahs. Scott graduated from Iowa State University with a BA in Elementary Education. After the birth of their daughter Jenifer in 1964, the family embarked on an adventure abroad with Scott teaching for the US Department of the Interior on the tropical island of Yap, located in the remote West Caroline Islands. Scott taught in the island’s grade schools and later became principal. While on the island, their two sons, Geoffrey and Matthew were born. The immersion in this rich and unique culture created special family memories that have lasted a lifetime. The family later moved to Yellow Springs Ohio where Scott attended Antioch-Putney Graduate School of Education obtaining a Master of Arts in Teaching in 1971. Following graduation, Scott accepted a teaching position at the Bellingham Cooperative School in Bellingham, WA. As Head Teacher, he collaborated closely with the Director, Kendall Frazier, who also became one of his best friends. Scott was a lifelong learner and passionate teacher who cared deeply for his students. He believed that recognizing and nurturing each student’s uniqueness contributed directly to their success as individuals. After retiring in 1995, Scott went on to teach citizenship classes and tutored English as a second language working with foreign professionals and college students. For almost 50 years Scott invested much of his time transforming the Bellingham family home and property from a rustic farmhouse to a handcrafted home. As an avid gardener, cultivated the land into beautiful flower and vegetable gardens, orchards and berry plants. He took great pleasure in sharing his flowers and fruit with everyone he knew in the community. He loved the outdoors and all that the natural world provided and greatly enjoyed hiking, camping and walking outside. Tai Chi was important to him integrating mind and body through smooth physical movements. Scott was also a prolific writer, keeping journals of his life’s events. He wrote a book, “Learning: Seven Considerations”, inspired by what he learned as a teacher and his intentional education approach. Writing poetry proved to be his true passion, eloquently expressing his observations about life in profound ways, recorded in hundreds of written poems. Scott was an avid conversationalist and to him no time was better spent than visiting with friends and family at local coffee shops and cafes exploring life and the world we live in. Above all else, Scott deeply treasured his family and valued the time shared together. He was a dedicated father and grandfather to his three children and six grandchildren, always supporting and encouraging them in their various life experiences. Scott is survived by his sister Janice and brother-in-law Robert Kazimour of Cedar Rapids Iowa, nieces Kory Kazimour of Cedar Rapids and Kim Kazimour of Gainesville Florida, his daughter Jenifer Feregrino (Alfredo) of Seattle, son Geoff (Ann) and son Matt (Lyndsey) of Bellingham, WA and his grandchildren Joshua, Maya, Elisabeth, Claire, Gwendolyn and Vincent. A memorial service celebrating Scott’s life will be held at the Firehouse Arts and Events Center located at 1314 Harris Ave., Bellingham, WA on Saturday November 30, 2019 from 12-3 pm. Published in Bellingham Herald on Nov. 10, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Bellingham Herald Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close